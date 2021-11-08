Derby’s appeal against 12-point deduction adjourned

Derby’s appeal against their 12-point deduction for going into administration has been adjourned.

An independent arbitration panel was due to sit this week after the Rams went into administration in late September but this has been halted for now, with no rescheduled date yet set.

“The EFL can confirm the appeal hearing in respect of the sporting sanction imposed on Derby County for entering administration has been adjourned,” said an EFL statement.

Derby are currently nine points from safety at bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table after their punishment but are attempting to prove administration was forced on them by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Derby’s administrators, who lodged the appeal after being appointed on September 22, have said several interested parties have submitted “serious” bids for the club.