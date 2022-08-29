Derek McInnes urges Kilmarnock to build on win over Motherwell

Derek McInnes hopes Kilmarnock’s “much needed” win over Motherwell in the cinch Premiership can help fuel their Premier Sports Cup ambitions against Hearts.

Newly-promoted Killie had taken just one point from their first four league games and fell behind against the Steelmen when Kevin van Veen opened the scoring after just 14 minutes at Rugby Park on Saturday.

However, the Ayrshire side fought back with goals from Daniel Armstrong and Ash Taylor for their first league win of the campaign and, ahead of the trip to Tynecastle in the last 16 of the cup, the Kilmarnock manager has called for his side to push on after getting the taste of victory.

“Any win is important,” said McInnes, who is still working “non-stop” to bring in another forward before the transfer window closes.

“Motherwell came here on Saturday with that added ingredient of confidence on the back of two wins in a row and you need to work very hard for any victory in the Premiership and Saturday was no different.

“I am just delighted the players got the reward for their hard work. It was a much-needed win for everybody.

“There have been a couple of games where they put a lot into it and not got the win and ultimately that is what we are here for, to win points, win games and do well.

“Now we have won a game we have a taste for it now and we want to keep winning more and so hopefully we can take that into the game on Wednesday.

“We had a tough league start but now we go to Tynecastle which is on paper probably the third hardest draw we could have got.

“But at the same time it is important that we try to see the opportunity that is there for us. We want to be a good cup team as well as do well in the league.

“Hearts have done particularly well over the last wee while, Robbie (Neilson) has assembled a very strong squad.

“We watched their first-half performance last week (against Celtic) and it was such a good level.

“They have made huge strides in the last 18 months or so and so we are well aware of the task ahead of us.

“But at the same time, we have got good players, we have got to go there and enjoy the game but we want to go and enjoy winning a cup tie.”