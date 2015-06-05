Desailly: Barca at their best won't be beaten

Marcel Desailly claims the UEFA Champions League final is Barcelona's to lose.

The champions of Spain take on Serie A winners Juventus in Berlin on Saturday, with France legend Desailly - a two-time winner of Europe's top club prize - regarding Luis Enrique's side as strong favourites.

"I think if Barcelona play at their level there's no chance for Juventus," the former Milan and Chelsea defender told Perform, citing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar as the difference.

"You can see how many teams have been trying to compete, to press, or to handle the front three of Barcelona.

"The psychological path does not count at all, Barca isn't under pressure, it's a club who has that winning mentality already integrated in their blood, they don't have any pressure.

"They [Juventus] are dealing with a collective side who can play very well altogether. At the same time they have individual talents who can make the difference at any time.

"Now with the Italian people if you're not having a good day then you're at risk, because [Alvaro] Morata is playing very well, [Carlos] Tevez is fighting for quite a lot, to keep the fame and the attention around him, and their tactical set-up is good."

Desailly, 46, played in Milan's 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the 1994 Champions League final, having won the competition the year before with Marseille.