Deschamps 'angry and disappointed' by France loss

Didier Deschamps was left "angry and disappointed" by France's 1-0 loss to Albania.

The Euro 2016 hosts succumbed to their second defeat in less than a week as they were humbled by Gianni De Biasi's side in Elbasan after losing 4-3 to Belgium last Sunday.

A stunning free-kick from Ergys Kace just before half-time settled the encounter in Albania's favour, leaving Deschamps to fume over France's loss of form.

"With Belgium we had an opponent that was superior and played a great game," Deschamps said. "It was down to their level.

"Tonight there was an opponent with more determination. I am particularly annoyed and disappointed because I'm responsible.

"I choose the players, the systems. I'll take time to analyse but it is not a period that is very favourable to us.

"We did not have enough hunger, this is not acceptable and I cannot accept it. I do not judge the players but we were not mentally ready to play a high level game.

"I will not castigate one, this one or that one. I will analyse in retrospect, but they have five, 10, 30 minutes or an entire game, all players must be as efficient as possible and that was not the case."