Deschamps 'angry and disappointed' by France loss
France coach Didier Deschamps was left fuming by his side's lack of hunger in their 1-0 friendly defeat to Albania.
Didier Deschamps was left "angry and disappointed" by France's 1-0 loss to Albania.
The Euro 2016 hosts succumbed to their second defeat in less than a week as they were humbled by Gianni De Biasi's side in Elbasan after losing 4-3 to Belgium last Sunday.
A stunning free-kick from Ergys Kace just before half-time settled the encounter in Albania's favour, leaving Deschamps to fume over France's loss of form.
"With Belgium we had an opponent that was superior and played a great game," Deschamps said. "It was down to their level.
"Tonight there was an opponent with more determination. I am particularly annoyed and disappointed because I'm responsible.
"I choose the players, the systems. I'll take time to analyse but it is not a period that is very favourable to us.
"We did not have enough hunger, this is not acceptable and I cannot accept it. I do not judge the players but we were not mentally ready to play a high level game.
"I will not castigate one, this one or that one. I will analyse in retrospect, but they have five, 10, 30 minutes or an entire game, all players must be as efficient as possible and that was not the case."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.