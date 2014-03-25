Deschamps: Benzema form bodes well for France

The former Lyon frontman scored twice in Real's 4-3 El Clasico defeat against Barcelona on Sunday and was a constant menace to the Catalan giants.

Benzema has 23 goals to his name for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season and despite the defeat against Barca, the 26-year-old could head to the World Cup on the back of winning a famous treble - with Real into the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League and the final of the Copa del Rey, as well as chasing the Liga title.

Deschamps is hoping Benzema can repeat his impressive displays at club level on the biggest stage of all in Brazil.

He told RTL's 'Club Liza' programme: "Karim Benzema is in great shape (for) his team, even if (on) Sunday they were unhappy with this result.

"Karim has always had great potential. (He) is in a very good athletic condition, is full of confidence and has regained his efficiency in front of goal.

"(It will be) so much the better if he can keep up this level with his club and for what awaits us in the month of June (in Brazil)."

France face Honduras in their Group E opener in Porto Alegre on June 15, before games against Switzerland and Ecuador.