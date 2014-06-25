Deschamps declares all is well with France

A much-changed French side rounded off their group campaign with a goalless draw against 10-man Ecuador on Wednesday - having been all-but guaranteed top spot prior to the clash at the Maracana.

It represents progress from France's woeful campaign in South Africa four years ago, when Les Bleus failed to reach the last 16 and a lack of harmony in the squad was well documented.

Deschamps was not worried by their failure to beat Ecuador as he looked forward to a clash with Nigeria at Estadio Nacional next Monday.

"Sometimes it's hard to win but we had some opportunities. The (Ecuador) goalkeeper stopped a few - sometimes, there are fewer opportunities," the France coach told TF1.

"We finish first in our group, we are qualified for the knockout and all is well.

"It is important that all players have rhythm. Now we have five days to prepare for our (game) against Nigeria. This selection was not by chance (and) we will analyse everything.

"Before thinking about it, we are going to enjoy this qualification for the knockout stage."