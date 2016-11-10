Deschamps retains belief in Giroud

Didier Deschamps has not lost faith in Olivier Giroud's ability to deliver for France, despite the Arsenal striker struggling for form this season.

Giroud missed out on the last round of international fixtures due to a toe injury, a problem that also hampered his progress in the Premier League under Arsene Wenger.

The striker is yet to start in the league for the Gunners, but has shown glimpses of his form returning in recent matches with three goals in his last three games in all competitions and was named in Deschamps' squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier with Sweden and friendly with Ivory Coast next week.

And Deschamps is confident the 30-year-old still has plenty to offer the Euro 2016 finalists.

"He [Giroud] is not 100 per cent fit, I know it and he knows it too," Deschamps told a media conference.

"He has started one match [this season] because he was injured, and that is why he couldn't be with us last month. But do not interpret that in one way or in another.

"I took him in September even though he hadn't played, and he played the first and the second game.

"I know what Olivier is able to do and Kevin [Gameiro] too. All this plays a part in my thinking."