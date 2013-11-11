Deschamps slams 'pathetic' sack reports

Deschamps' side face a two-legged play-off against Ukraine to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup, with the first leg taking place in Kiev on Friday.

However, the build-up to the game has been marred by indications from French publication Liberation that the FFF are preparing to sack Deschamps in the event that France fail to secure their place at the World Cup finals in Brazil.

The former Marseille boss, who captained France in their 1998 World Cup final triumph as a player, has reacted angrily to those suggestions, branding the article as "pathetic".

"I will use the same word as the (FFF) president used about this article: pathetic," he told Le Parisien.

"It is unpleasant, but I do not care.

"The president was very unhappy. We are not obliged to respond to things unfounded or defamatory."

France finished second behind world and European champions Spain in UEFA qualifying Group I, despite losing just once in the campaign.