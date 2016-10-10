Deschamps thrilled with important win

France coach Didier Deschamps revelled in an important and deserved win for his side against Netherlands in World Cup qualifying.

A 30-yard effort from Paul Pogba in the first half was enough for Deschamps' men to record a 1-0 victory in Amsterdam on Monday.

Deschamps was full of praise for his side after their victory, which lifted them onto seven points – equal with Sweden – in Group A.

"This is an important victory. It is deserved," he told TF1.

"In the second half, we had less possession... but we could have done more to them than in the first.

"Stringing these two wins together and winning here is very good for us. We take first place, will keep it until the end."

France's win followed on from their victory over Bulgaria, having opened their qualifying campaign with a draw against Belarus.

Deschamps warned his team there was still work to do, saying: "It was the first turning point.

"It is not decisive for one team or the other, but coming and winning here is good, knowing we did not have the desired result in the first game.

"Winning here is solid and having more opportunities than them, it is a big satisfaction."