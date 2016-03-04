Deschamps wary of Euro 2016 opponents

France coach Didier Deschamps insists the Euro 2016 hosts will not underestimate any of their Group A opponents.

The hosts start the tournament with a clash against Romania before taking on Albania and Switzerland in a group they are expected to progress from.

Deschamps refuses to look too far ahead and urged his team to focus as France eye a first European Championship since 2000.

"I hope it goes well against Romania and Albania first. We'll play Switzerland only for the third game," he said.

"We respect all our opponents, Switzerland, Romania or Albania. We'll discover on the pitch who's the best.

"It went well for us against Switzerland during the World Cup but the team remains competitive and has a lot of qualities."

Deschamps hopes he can have a full-strength squad for the tournament, which starts with his side's opener on June 10.

He said there was still plenty of time for his players to get into the shape required.

"I think that they are quite well. They are playing a lot with Coppa Italia, Champions League, championship. They play every three days," Deschamps said.

"They will not have problems physically in May. You can still recover from an injury now. I hope they will be ready at the end of May."