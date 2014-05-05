Destiny still in Atletico's hands, says Villa

Atletico fell to a 2-0 defeat in Valencia on Sunday but Diego Simeone's men were let off the hook as both Barcelona and Real Madrid were held to draws.

They remain in the driving seat, leading the league by three points with just two matches to play, and Villa is confident his side can end their campaign - which sees them still to play Malaga and Barca - on a high.

"For us there are no surprises," Villa said.

"The only reality is that if we win the last two matches we are champions.

"I imagine that the thinking of Barcelona will be the same. Out of the three teams, we are the best placed because our destiny is in our own hands.

"We know it is very difficult to win a league championship. We knew it would be difficult right until the last minute, so our idea of working and just winning the next match has not changed. Nothing else matters.

"We need to win on Sunday and, depending on other results, set out to win at Camp Nou. That's the only thought we have on our minds."