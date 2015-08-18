Destro announces Bologna move
Roma striker Mattia Destro has announced his departure from the capital club, with Bologna his next destination.
Mattia Destro has announced he was opted to join Serie A newcomers Bologna in a deal reported to be worth €10million.
The Roma striker has been linked with Premier League new boys Norwich City, whose manager Alex Neil confirmed his interest in the 24-year-old last week.
Destro – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Milan – has decided against a move to England, though, and is now set to spearhead Bologna's attack on their return to Serie A.
"From today begins my new adventure with Bologna," the 24-year-old posted on his official Facebook account. "I will give my all to repay your trust.
"I'm comiiiiiing!"
Neither Bologna nor Roma have confirmed the deal as yet.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.