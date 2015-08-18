Destro announces Bologna move

Mattia Destro has announced he was opted to join Serie A newcomers Bologna in a deal reported to be worth €10million.

The Roma striker has been linked with Premier League new boys Norwich City, whose manager Alex Neil confirmed his interest in the 24-year-old last week.

Destro – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Milan – has decided against a move to England, though, and is now set to spearhead Bologna's attack on their return to Serie A.

"From today begins my new adventure with Bologna," the 24-year-old posted on his official Facebook account. "I will give my all to repay your trust.

"I'm comiiiiiing!"

Neither Bologna nor Roma have confirmed the deal as yet.