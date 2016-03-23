Determined Drinkwater wants to make England spot his own

Danny Drinkwater is aware of the demands he will face in international football but the Leicester City midfielder is determined to nail down a starting berth with England.

Roy Hodgson rewarded Drinkwater's sparkling form for surprise Premier League leaders Leicester with his first call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Netherlands.

With a little over two months until Euro 2016, Drinkwater knows that there are few opportunities to impress, but he is relishing the opportunity.

"I have been given a small chance here to show what I am capable of and it is up to me to take it. If I do, I'll be hoping that I can stake my claim for that position," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's contest against Germany in Berlin.

"It is about doing your job, really, screening the defence. Obviously international football is going to be different, I understand that. Maybe as the ball turns over, you have look to keep it but I am looking forward to the challenge.

"I don't think England have been short of having a quality midfield but I guess having competition for places, it always helps push yourself in a way. It can only benefit us."

Drinkwater joins Leicester team-mate Jamie Vardy in the England squad, the striker's 19 Premier League goals playing a crucial role in firing Leicester to a five-point cushion over Tottenham with just seven matches to play.

But Vardy insists that Leicester's title challenge is being pushed to one side during the international break.

"It is not going to be harder to focus at all, that's what we are here to do,' he said. "It's is a period of two games with England and England is all the focus we can have. After next Tuesday has finished, it'll be 100 per cent back on Leicester again.

"No matter where you are or what position in the league you are in, if you are picked by the gaffer to come and join the squad you are there for a reason, for what you have been doing on the pitch during the season.

"I have just got to keep doing that, keep knuckling down and keep working as hard as I can. We understand that people are going to ask about it when we are with our club because we are doing well at the top and they will keep asking."