Determined Mihajlovic prepared for Frosinone battle

Sinisa Mihajlovic is braced for "a battle from the first minute to the last" as AC Milan aim to worsen Frosinone's relegation worries in Serie A on Sunday.

Milan overcame Sampdoria 2-0 in the Coppa Italia on Thursday to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

And Mihajlovic expects his men to build on that performance when they travel to Frosinone, who have only managed one win in the last six attempts to sit 18th, two points off safety.

"It's a very important match. It's going to be a difficult match as Frosinone are very strong at home," Mihajlovic told a news conference.

"But if we play like we have done and stay solid at the back, and improve in terms of character and precision, we can come away with the win. It will be a battle from the first minute to the last.

"The match with Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia has given us confidence and we have to maintain winning ways. We played well and winning there was far from easy. We have to keep this up and take things one match at a time."

Regardless of their five-game unbeaten run, Milan sit only seventh on the Serie A table and Mihajlovic conceded they have been unable to live up to the high expectations so far.

"I hoped we would have more points than what we have collected so far, even if we have done well since the loss to Napoli," he said.

"There is plenty of room for improvement and we can get better and climb back up the table. The team has to be more clinical in attack. We need to be better at taking the chances we create. Character and precision is needed."

Milan spent in the region of €80 million ahead of this season to bring in the likes of Alessio Romagnoli, Carlos Bacca and Andrea Bertolacci.

And while collective results may not have been good enough to justify such a major outlay, Mihajlovic claimed he is happy with the trio's start to life at San Siro.

"I am fully aware that the club has spent over €80 million in the transfer market for Romagnoli, Bertolacci and Bacca but they are all doing very well.

"The money was well spent and that's not always the case."