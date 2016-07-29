Deulofeu shines for Everton, Cook opens Bournemouth account

Gerard Deulofeu was in fine form for Everton in Friday's friendly versus Dynamo Dresden, but could not prevent his side from losing 2-1.

The attacker netted twice in Everton's previous two friendlies and came close to adding another goal when he hit the upright early on.

Niklas Hauptmann then handed the German side the lead in the 14th minute after some good work from Erich Berko, before Deulofeu got his goal after all when he curled home a free-kick off the underside of the crossbar.

Deulofeu came close to doubling his personal tally after the break, but Dresden eventually emerged victorious following Pascal Testroet's winner in the 67th minute.

Elsewhere, Lewis Cook opened his Bournemouth account in a 1-1 draw with Reading.

The former Leeds United midfielder opened the scoring in the 36th minute, beating Ali Al-Habsi from inside the area after shrugging off his marker.

Jaap Stam's men fought back after the interval, though, as Ben Swift restored parity early in the second half to salvage a draw.