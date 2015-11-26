Deulofeu showing world-class talent, says Martinez

Everton manager Roberto Martinez hailed Gerard Deulofeu's determination to fulfil what he believes is a world-class level of talent.

The former Barcelona winger has scored once and racked up a team-leading five assists in 11 Premier League appearances this season, only six of which have been from the start.

Just three players - Mesut Ozil, David Silva and Riyad Mahrez - have created more goals than Deulofeu and Martinez has been thrilled by his impact since re-joining Everton on a permanent basis.

"With Gerard Deulofeu we all know the incredible world-class talent that he has," Martinez said ahead of Saturday's game with AFC Bournemouth.

"What is very impressive is his determination of becoming as good as he can be. When you have got that talent as well as that attitude and that focus, the result is what he has been producing on the pitch.

"There is a desire to become better and understand his role for the team without the ball and then he looks free, happy - he is a perfect fit. He looks around and sees the support of all the fans and there is a real chemistry and connection.

"So I am delighted with Gerard but it is still early days in his Everton full-time career. I want to be away from being extremist and saying now he is a complete football we when he was not four weeks ago.

"He is still a very young man, the type of judgement of how much can he achieve in the game and how good he can be needs to be done after 300 games in the first team."

After failing to make the breakthrough at Barcelona and not receiving much game-time on loan at Sevilla last season, Martinez feels Deulofeu, 21, opted to join a club where he knows he can develop.

"He is growing and growing - clearly the best is yet to come," added the Goodison Park boss.

"Gerard made a very conscious decision of wanting to join us and come back to Everton. He was not coming into the unknown - he knew exactly what he was coming back to.

"He was really positive, he just wanted to look forward. He was not in a stage for wanting to blame people for last season or look back, he wanted to learn from that period and understand what he could do better.

"The first day he got back at Goodison he had a big smile on his face and it felt right. He felt he was back home when he had the fans around him.

"With a player of his natural talent you need to have that sort of feeling and emotion in order to perform."