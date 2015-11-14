DFB condemns 'cowardly attacks' in Paris

The German Football Association (DFB) has condemned the "inhumanity" of the "cowardly attacks" that struck Paris on Friday night.

Latest figures from French officials report 128 people were killed and another 99 remain critical after what appeared to be co-ordinated terror acts in the French capital, including three fatalities outside the Stade de France during Germany's 2-0 international friendly defeat to France.

A blast was heard during the match and players and supporters were kept inside the stadium long after the final whistle.

Joachim Low's team spent the night inside the Stade de France before flying safely back to Frankfurt on Saturday.

A statement released by the DFB read: "We came to Paris to do what connects us all - to play football, together, against one another and in friendship. To have an enjoyable evening together with our fans, to show sporting ambition, but particularly we came for a fair and peaceful encounter.

"We all looked forward to playing in the Stade de France, to have a great night of football, which ended up turning into a nightmare.

"It was a dull bang, which changed everything. It produced pictures that will remain in our heads for a long time. We spent the night doing a lot of thought-processing.

"We asked ourselves why something like this could happen? How is such inhumanity even possible? There were a lot of answers, but none that could explain these cowardly attacks.

"We lost a game of football on Friday evening. But nothing is as irrelevant as that right now."

The DFB is scheduled to meet with the Dutch Football Association later on Saturday to decide whether Germany's friendly against Netherlands in Hannover on Tuesday will go ahead.