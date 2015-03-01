DFB-Pokal Preview: Dresden v Dortmund

Dortmund endured a miserable first half of the season but, having initially continued to struggle on their return to action, Jurgen Klopp's men racked up a fourth consecutive Bundesliga win with a 3-0 victory in Saturday's Revierderby.

Second-half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marco Reus saw off fierce rivals Schalke, and Dortmund's focus now turns to cup action at the Stadio Dresden.

Hummels told the club's official website: "We have finally managed to flip the switch and we want to continue in the same vein.

"It was a fantastic performance from us, we can be very pleased and Schalke can count themselves lucky to have only lost 3-0.

"It's staggering the amount of chances we missed but we remained patient and determined. It was the right mix, and we got rewarded for it."

On the subject of Tuesday's third-tier opponents, Hummels told the website of the German Football Association (DFB): "I'm expecting a classic cup battle. It might plan out differently but I'll go into the game with the mindset that Dresden will try to play with 11 men behind the ball.

"We'll see what approach they take. We, of course, won't allow that approach to work."

Peter Nemeth's side sit eighth in the 3. Liga after ending a run of four consecutive league defeats at the weekend - Justin Eilers' hat-trick enough to ensure maximum points at Jahn Regensburg.

However, Nemeth's side made hard work of their victory as Uwe Hesse and Kolja Pusch scored late on for the hosts to make life difficult for Dresden.

Nemeth - who took over as head coach from Stefan Boeger midway through last month - told Bild: "I am of course pleased that we were able to win again after four defeats in a row.

"But I'm not satisfied with the second half."

Dresden have a decent pedigree when it comes to producing cup upsets, having knocked out Schalke in the opening round of this season's competition before seeing off 2. Bundesliga side Bochum to set up Tuesday's clash.

Dortmund and Dresden have met just once since April 1995 - the latter recording a Pokal success in 2011 thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze.