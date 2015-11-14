DFB praises France 'camaraderie'

Acting president of the German Football Association (DFB) Reinhard Rauball has praised France for an "outstanding gesture of camaraderie" after they stayed in the Stade de France with their opponents on Friday.

Germany spent the night inside the stadium after terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday, including one at the sporting venue in the north of the city that killed three people.

Latest figures from French officials report 129 people were killed and another 99 remain in a critical condition after what appeared to be co-ordinated acts of terrorism in the French capital.

As a safety precaution Joachim Low's side did not go back to their hotel after the 2-0 defeat, instead returning to Frankfurt on Saturday.

And Rauball has revealed Didier Deschamps' squad remained with them throughout the night in an act of solidarity.

"The French said that they were staying as long as Germany had to stay," he said. "That was an outstanding gesture of camaraderie."

An audible bang was heard during the first half of the game on Friday but the match continued, with both sides only learning the extent of the situation after the final whistle.

At least 87 fatalities were reported from the city's Bataclan theatre, where American rock band Eagles of Death Metal were performing when gunmen stormed the venue.

Restaurants and bars in the city's 10th and 11th arrondissement, nearby to the Bataclan, also suffered fatal shooting attacks.

All sporting events due to be staged in Paris this weekend have been postponed, but the French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed the international friendly with England at Wembley will go ahead as planned on Tuesday.