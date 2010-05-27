Di Carlo named new Sampdoria coach

Del Neri quit to join Juventus this month just a day after Samp finished fourth in Serie A.

Di Carlo, 46, plans to rely on the tactics and players which helped Sampdoria qualify for next season's Champions League preliminaries.

The Genoa club prospered thanks to their use of wingers and the mercurial talent of forward Antonio Cassano, who has not always been appreciated by his coaches due to his outspokenness.

"I thank Samp for having given me the chance to coach a big club like this. Four-four-two seems to me to be the perfect system to continue using with this group," Di Carlo, who led Serie A Chievo to mid-table success last term, told a news conference.

"Cassano is a champion who has shown to have improved a lot in recent years and I'm convinced he will get even better in the future. His talent will be useful to us."

If Samp get through the last Champions League qualifying round at the start of next term they will be back in Europe's top club competition for only the second time, having reached the 1992 final.

