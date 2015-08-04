Di Maria arrives in Qatar for PSG medical

Manchester United winger Angel di Maria has arrived in Qatar to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Di Maria travelled to Doha to have a medical at the Aspetar hospital, used by French champions PSG for their medical examinations.

The Aspetar Twitter account published pictures of Di Maria's arrival, indicating that his transfer to the French champions is all but complete.

Di Maria cost United a British transfer record fee of £59.7million last summer, but endured a disappointing season at Old Trafford due to injuries and poor form.