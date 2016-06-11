Di Maria injury fears eased

Angel Di Maria's Copa America Centenario may not be finished yet after he was taken off during Argentina's 5-0 drubbing of Panama on Friday.

There were fears the Paris Saint-Germain star's tournament could be over after it was revealed he had suffered an adductor injury - and while that has proven the case, the damage done is less than first feared, according to the team doctor.

In a written statement on the Argentine Football Association's official website, the doctor revealed that there was "minimal swelling".

The statement does not give a timeline on Di Maria's expected return, but while Argentina have already secured their spot in the quarter-finals, the nation will be hoping he can return for the knockout rounds after his stellar performance against Chile in their first match of the tournament.

His substitution on Friday was not felt, as Argentina coach Gerardo Martino brought on Lionel Messi in the second half and the Barcelona magician finished the game with a hat-trick to book his team's spot in the quarter-finals.