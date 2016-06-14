Di Maria making progress in recovery

Argentina star Angel Di Maria has resumed light training as he continues to make progress in his recovery from an adductor injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker came off during the first half of his side's 5-0 thrashing of Panama at the Copa America Centenario on Friday.

Di Maria did a double rehabilitation session on Monday, with his nation's next game a meeting with Bolivia in Group D on Tuesday.

With Argentina's place in the quarter-finals secured, the 28-year-old is unlikely to be risked.

It remains unclear when Di Maria will be fit and available for selection for coach Gerardo Martino, whose team have won their opening two games of the centenary tournament.

"I've seen him running around the pitch, and I see him in good spirits as well," Martino said.

"But I can't tell you when he will be available to play."