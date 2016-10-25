Di Maria will bounce back - Motta

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta is confident Angel Di Maria will overcome his recent struggles return to form.

Di Maria has not been at his best so far this season and has received his fair share of criticism following a series of underwhelming performances.

Motta, however, is adamant Di Maria still has the full support of his team-mates.

"Everybody believes in him - the coach and his team-mates," Motta told beIN Sports.

"He is not isolated, he talks with everyone and is well integrated in the dressing room.

"We know what he is capable of and that is why we always want to see the best of Angel.

"It is the team that can help Angel raise his level. If the team improves, Angel will be the player he was before again.

"When we do not score goals, it's a collective problem. We have to do better to set up our attackers."