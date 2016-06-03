Di Matteo ready for Villa challenge

Roberto Di Matteo has been handed the challenge of leading Aston Villa back into the Premier League after agreeing to replace Remi Garde.

Villa dropped out of the top flight in 2015-16 after a shambolic campaign that saw them claim just 17 points, a tally that included only three wins.

Before relegation was confirmed Garde - who only replaced Tim Sherwood in November - had paid the price for their poor form, with Eric Black stepping up to replace him in the closing weeks.

As their preparations for life in the Championship begin, Villa have turned to former Chelsea, West Brom and Schalke boss Di Matteo.

Details of the 46-year-old Italian's contract at Villa Park have not been released by the club, but he is relishing the challenge of returning Villa to the Premier League.

"It's a wonderful honour for me to become manager of this great football club and I'm looking forward to the challenge of taking Aston Villa back to its rightful place," Di Matteo told the club's official website.

Di Matteo - who led Chelsea to a Champions League and FA Cup double in 2012 - has previous experience in the Championship having guided West Brom to promotion in 2010.