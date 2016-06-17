Di Matteo's stern warning to Villa squad

New Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo has warned his squad they must stay in line or face heavy punishment.

Villa were relegated from the top-tier of English football for the first time in almost three decades in 2015-16, winning just three league games all season.

The club faced a number of off-field issues to go with their on-field troubles, with promising 20-year-old Jack Grealish being banished from the first team for clubbing after a 4-0 defeat to Everton, while Gabriel Agbonlahor was suspended for reportedly partying following the club's relegation.

Di Matteo, who was officially unveiled as the new Villa boss on Wednesday, said: "We are going to have our rules, our code of conduct and if someone steps outside there are certainly going to be consequences.

"I will have discussions with all the players, not just one or two. That's the way I manage. At the end of the day there are rules people have to obey.

"I have had very difficult dressing rooms in the past and have always been able to sort them out and make them work together.

"If you have children, you probably know that every child you have to treat differently. It is the same, you have 25 individuals and everyone responds differently."