Di Natale backs Pereyra's Juventus transfer

Juventus revealed the Argentinian was undergoing a medical at the club last week and his switch from Udinese is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Udinese forward Di Natale has in the past rejected the overtures of Juve, but believes attacking midfielder Pereyra has the quality to make his mark in Turin.

"My [decision not to join Juve] was a choice of lifestyle," the 36-year-old told Tuttosport. "I wanted to stay in Udine and am still very satisfied.

"That said, I wish the best to Pereyra for his new adventure. Trust me, he will impose himself as [former Udinese midfielder Kwadwo] Asamoah has.

"Roberto is a great player. There are few midfielders around with his features. On the wing, as a midfielder or an attacking midfielder, he is flexible - he can play in multiple positions.

"And above all he has great quality. He is another [Alexis] Sanchez. Alexis is a more prolific goalscorer, but Roberto has a nice mix of quality and quantity.

"They are different players, but I am convinced that Pereyra will explode at Juve just as Sanchez did at Barcelona.

"He will not suffer in making the jump to a big club. He defends like [Juve midfielder Arturo] Vidal, but compared to the Chilean he has greater mobility."

Pereyra has made 84 Serie A appearances during his three-year spell at Udinese, scoring eight goals.