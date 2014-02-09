Di Natale could shelve retirement plans

The evergreen striker revealed last month that he will hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign.

Di Natale, 36, showed that age is no barrier on Saturday as he scored his third goal in as many games in a 3-0 Serie A win over Chievo.

He has now scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, and hinted after Saturday's victory that he may perform a U-turn over his decision to call time on his illustrious career.

"I want to have fun for another three months and then we'll see," Di Natale told Sky Sport Italia.

Udinese have won their last three games in all competitions, and Di Natale now turns his attention to securing a place in the final of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, when Francesco Guidolin's side travel to Fiorentina with a 2-1 advantage in the semi-final.

"We are happy for us and for the fans. The team deserved a few more points in the table, but we are improving day after day," he added.

"Now let us enjoy this win and from tomorrow we'll think about the Coppa Italia."