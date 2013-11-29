Di Natale hopeful of Juventus upset

Udinese lie 11th in the table after an impressive 1-0 win against Fiorentina last week, but they will need to be at their best to defeat the league leaders.

Antonio Conte's side have lost just four Serie A fixtures in 2013 and sit one point clear of Roma at the summit after another impressive start to the season.

Aiming for their third successive Scudetto, Juventus are in good form, but striker Di Natale feels that his side have it in them to pull off a shock win.

Speaking at an awards ceremony on Thursday night, Di Natale said: "Juventus? It's going to be a tough match, but we are recovering.

"Both with Fiorentina and Catania (a 1-0 away defeat) we showed what we're made of. We're going to Turin to give our all, the field will judge us."

Di Natale – who has scored at least 23 goals in each of the last four Serie A seasons – has netted four in 12 appearances in the current campaign.