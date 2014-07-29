Diaby confident of staying fit for full season

Diaby managed just 16 minutes of Premier League action last term after rupturing cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

The France international has been dogged by injuries for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium and has made only 32 top-flight appearances over the past four seasons.

However, after featuring in Saturday's friendly against New York Red Bulls, Diaby has expressed optimism over his future.

"I am still young and now that I have an opportunity to play again I want to take it. I try to be positive all the time and that has helped me to come back," said the 28-year-old.

"It is great just to be playing again. Now I just hope I can keep like this and continue.

"My knee is feeling good. I have been working hard on my fitness and strength.

"I am really confident I will be able to stay injury-free. I have worked hard for over a year."

Diaby, who previously conceded that he had contemplated retirement, added: "My love of football is just so big that I couldn't quit."