Diangana joins West Brom on loan

West Brom have signed West Ham midfielder Grady Diangana on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Hammers while current Albion boss Slaven Bilic was in charge at the Premier League club.

He becomes the sixth new arrival at The Hawthorns this summer, following Filip Krovinovic, Kenneth Zohore, Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong and Romaine Sawyers through the door.

“Grady comes with good Premier League experience but he’s now at this early stage of his career where he needs to get good, regular game time,” West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling told the club website.

“He is direct with his running, has good ability and will be another exciting addition to our squad.”

Diangana enjoyed his breakthrough campaign with West Ham last season, scoring twice on his senior debut in an 8-0 Carabao Cup win against Macclesfield.

Later that week he made his Premier League debut, coming on as a substitute in the 3-1 home win against Manchester United. Diangana made 21 appearances in all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.