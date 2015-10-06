Diarra thanks Deschamps for France recall

Lassana Diarra has thanked Didier Deschamps for giving him another opportunity to represent France.

Having previously said in 2013 that his time with the national team was finished, the midfielder had a change of heart and accepted a recall to the squad for the upcoming friendlies with Armenia and Denmark.

The former Real Madrid man, whose last cap came against Norway in August 2010, admitted to informing Deschamps that we wished to return to the set-up and thanked the coach for obliging.

"I had a discussion with the coach. I told him of my motivation," Diarra said in a news conference.

"I wanted to return for France. I had this objective in joining Marseille and obviously I convinced him. I thank him for calling me."

A contractual dispute with Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014 left Diarra without a club until he signed for Marseille in July of this year.

The 30-year-old confessed it was a difficult period, but now he is keen to move on and take the opportunities that have come his way.

"I went through several stages but had to stay positive," Diarra added. "I was certain I was going to play again but I did not know when, I just had to get ready.

"Today, I realise that when you have the chance to do a job you love, you should take advantage.

"Now I have the chance to rejoin the France team and I must seize it."