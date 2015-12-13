Diawara frustrated by dismissal for responding to alleged racist abuse
Bologna midfielder Amadou Diawara was dismissed for "miming gorilla gestures" at Genoa supporters after suffering alleged racist abuse.
Amadou Diawara was disappointed by being sent off for reacting to alleged racist abuse in Bologna's win over Genoa.
Luca Rossettini's 91st-minute strike earned Roberto Donadoni's side a 1-0 win at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.
Diawara was on a yellow card when he received a second booking for responding to apparent taunts from a section of the Genoa support during the goal celebration, something he feels was unjust.
"I was happy, like all my team-mates, for the last-minute goal in a hard-fought game," Diawara told Bologna's official website.
"After embracing Rossettini, I just mimed gorilla gestures as a reaction to the noises I heard come from some of the fans behind [Mattia] Perin's goal.
"It was in no way a vulgar or offensive gesture, but a simple answer to what I considered a lack of respect towards me.
"I am very disappointed that my gesture was misunderstood, but I will learn from this in the future."
