Diaz proud of Chile's World Cup achievements

Saturday's second round penalty shootout loss to hosts Brazil brought an end to Chile's campaign, but not before they had been given a chance to shine with victories over Spain and Australia.

A place in the last eight was so nearly secured in the closing stages in Belo Horizonte as Mauricio Pinilla's effort struck the crossbar, with Julio Cesar in the Brazil goal well beaten.

However, it was not meant to be and when Gonzalo Jara saw his penalty hit the post Chile's tournament was over, but Diaz remains proud of their efforts.

"We were so close," he told FIFA.com. "But when that one (Pinilla's strike) didn't go in, I started to wonder if luck might not be on our side today.

"We gave everything. We never gave up for a second and we played Brazil as equals.

"Maybe this was a match we just weren't destined to win. But we put a lot into this tournament and we go home proud, with our heads held high."