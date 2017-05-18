Did you see Cristiano Ronaldo miss an absolute sitter against Celta Vigo?

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Jimmy Greaves' record on Wednesday night by scored his 367th goal in Europe's top five leagues.

His second goal (No.368) helped Real Madrid on their way to a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo, meaning they are just a single point away from wrapping up the La Liga title they can clinch on the final day of the season at Malaga on Sunday.

Despite the night being an excellent one overall for the Portugal international and his Real Madrid team-mates, CR7 might still be thinking about his terrible miss in the 74th minute when Zinedine Zidane's men were already 3-1 up against los Celestes.

With Celta down to 10 men after former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas was shown a second yellow for diving in the penalty box, the home side's defence was stretched as Real Madrid hit them on the counter-attack. Toni Kroos and Ronaldo played a quick one-two to evade the last line of defence, leaving the 32-year-old with a simple tap-in.

Ronaldo even had time to take a few touches before trying to poke the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez. Yet somehow, me missed.

Glad to know you're just like us really, Ronny.

