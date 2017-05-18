Video: Martin Odegaard finally scores first goal for Eredivisie club Heerenveen

Martin Odegaard, who joined Real Madrid in 2015 from Norwegian club Stromgodset as a prodigious talent aged 15, has struggled to make an impression at the La Liga giants under immense pressure.

In January he was loaned out to Eredivisie club Heerenveen, and has scored his first goal on appearance No.15 in his side's 3-1 loss to Utrecht in the first leg of their Eredivisie Europa League play-off semi-final on Wednesday night.

Sofyan Amrabat put Utrecht ahead in the 15th minute before Yassine Ayoub doubled the visitors' advantage only five minutes later. Odegaard's goal came in the second half, as he picked up a squared free-kick on the edge of the box and watched his powerful drive deflect into the net.

