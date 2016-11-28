Diego Simeone in tribute to son Giovanni after Juve double

Like father, like son.

Diego Simeone inspired Lazio to a 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin, scoring the winning goal in the 1999-2000 Serie A clash.

And the Atletico Madrid head coach watched from afar as his son Giovanni put Italian champions Juve to the sword with a brace in Genoa's stunning 3-1 triumph on Sunday.

Diego Simeone was quick to pay tribute to the 21-year-old forward on Twitter afterwards, with the accompanying caption of "exciting".

Giovanni has now scored four goals in 11 Serie A matches this season.