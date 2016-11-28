Diego Simeone in tribute to son Giovanni after Juve double
Giovanni Simeone, the 21-year-old son of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego, scored twice to hand Serie A champions Juventus a 3-1 defeat.
Like father, like son.
Diego Simeone inspired Lazio to a 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin, scoring the winning goal in the 1999-2000 Serie A clash.
And the Atletico Madrid head coach watched from afar as his son Giovanni put Italian champions Juve to the sword with a brace in Genoa's stunning 3-1 triumph on Sunday.
Diego Simeone was quick to pay tribute to the 21-year-old forward on Twitter afterwards, with the accompanying caption of "exciting".
EMOCIONANTE November 27, 2016
Giovanni has now scored four goals in 11 Serie A matches this season.
