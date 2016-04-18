Dier desperate to right Tottenham's 'great disappointment'

Eric Dier is desperate to ensure that Tottenham are not left to regret their early-season form in the Premier League title race.

Mauricio Pochettino's side head to Stoke City, knowing that a victory will close the gap to leaders Leicester City to five points after their 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Spurs allowed a 2-0 lead to slip to draw 2-2 in the reverse fixture with Mark Hughes' side in August - a result which came as part of a run of five games without a win at the start of the season.

Having avenged a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United with a 3-0 victory against Louis van Gaal's side last week, Dier is now eager to right some wrongs against Stoke in order to keep their hopes of catching Leicester alive.

"It was a tough time last year away at Stoke and we dropped points against them at the start of the season so obviously we're looking to put that right," he told the club's official website.

"When you look at those early games now, they're the matches I look back on with great disappointment to be honest. From a winning position against Stoke, 2-0 up at home, that's the sort of game we should be winning and it's one of the few games this season that I look back on with bad feelings.

"I think with the Manchester United game last week we put one of the scores we had to settle right so hopefully we can do that again this week."