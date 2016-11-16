Dier: Herrera elbow was ridiculous

England midfielder Eric Dier accused Ander Herrera of elbowing him during the closing stages of Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Spain at Wembley and branded the Manchester United player's actions as "ridiculous".

Dier played the full match as Iate goals from Spain substitutes Iago Aspas and Isco cancelled out an eighth-minute Adam Lallana penalty and Jamie Vardy's header early in the second half.

But it was another Spain replacement – like Aspas making his debut at international level – who made his mark on Dier and the Tottenham man did not hold back in his assessment of his clash with Herrera when he spoke to reporters after the match.

He said: "I think it's pretty obvious. I don't care if someone kicks me or something like that but I've made a pass and it was a long time afterwards.

"He's elbowed me in the face and I just can't see why. It's ridiculous.

"He's saying he didn't do it but if you watch it I think it's pretty clear what he did. I can feel it on my cheek now so I know what he did."

Dier could come face to face with Herrera once more when Spurs travel to Old Trafford on December 11 and he added: "I don't like that kind of stuff. I don't mind people kicking each other at times and stuff but that's just dirty and not needed.

"He doesn't need to apologise, I'll see him soon. It's football, these things happen. I don't know why he did it, that's why I was angry. It was strange and it's not nice."