Dier signs new Spurs deal

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has signed a new contract with the Premier League club that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2020.

Dier moved to Tottenham from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon ahead of the 2013-14 campaign and made 28 league appearances in his maiden season.

The England Under-21 international endeared himself to the Spurs faithful from the off by scoring a last-minute winner in a 1-0 victory at West Ham on his Premier League debut.

He has been an ever-present in Tottenham's four league games this term, scoring in the 2-2 draw against Stoke City last month.

Dier has proved a valuable player for Tottenham, featuring at centre-back and full-back for the majority of last term, while head coach Mauricio Pochettino has also used him in a defensive midfield role this season.