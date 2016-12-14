Dier's future is at Tottenham - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has strongly dismissed speculation Eric Dier could leave in January, insisting the England international's future is at White Hart Lane.

Dier has reportedly become frustrated with his game time at Tottenham amid interested from Premier League leaders Chelsea and German champions Bayern Munich.

The versatile 22-year-old - who is contracted until 2021 after signing a new deal in September - did play in Wednesday's 3-0 win over lowly Hull City. Pochettino is adamant the former Sporting CP player will stay put.

"Absolutely no," Pochettino said afterwards when asked if Dier could leave in January.

"Eric Dier is our player. He is still under contract, we improved his salary after the Euros.

"There is no doubt that his future is at Tottenham."

Dier has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, with 12 of those as a starter.