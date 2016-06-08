Digne determined to deliver on France promise

Lucas Digne says the France team must do everything possible to make it a successful Euro 2016 on home soil.

Didier Deschamps' side are among the favourites to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy, as they prepare to open the tournament against Romania in Paris on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Digne, who spent last season on loan at Roma, is determined to seize the opportunity presented to the squad.

"It's a dream," he told Omnisport when asked about playing a European Championship as hosts.

"It's just fabulous. The World Cup before Brazil, I watched the competition in [the] cinema with friends," he said, referring to South Africa in 2010.

"Events like that, it's fabulous. In addition, [being] in France, with all the hype, it's just magical.

"There are more expectations because it is at home and because we have had good results in friendlies. Everything must be done to achieve a good Euro [campaign]."

France have exited the last two major tournaments at the hands of the eventual winners in the quarter-finals, going out to Germany in 2014 and Spain at Euro 2012.

According to Digne, some impressive performances under Deschamps, albeit not in competitive action, have led to renewed optimism over the national team's chances.

"We knew that with the results, the fans would follow and that the image of the French team would be restored," he said.

"It was important to us. Today, the craze around the French team is great. We hope that it will last as long as possible.

"We have the squad to make [it] a beautiful Euro.

"We have players with great qualities. We must now prove it."