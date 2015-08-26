Digne joins Roma on loan from PSG

Roma have completed the loan signing of left-back Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international moves to the Stadio Olimpico on a season-long deal for a fee of €2.5million with an option to make it permanent ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

Digne's switch to the Italian capital sees him reunited with coach Rudi Garcia, who handed the defender his senior debut in 2011 when he was in charge of Ligue 1 side Lille.

"I chose AS Roma because it's a legendary club with a big history," Digne told Roma TV.

"I know that in this city and at this club there's everything you need to have success."

The 22-year-old joined PSG from Lille in July 2013, but has been unable to nail down a regular place in the starting XI at the Parc des Princes.

Digne, who has eight France caps to his name, has made 44 appearances in all competitions for PSG and will now look to establish himself in the Roma first team under Garcia.