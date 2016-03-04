'Dilly ding, dilly dong!' - Ranieri reveals the secret of keeping Leicester on their toes

Claudio Ranieri has revealed the unorthodox method he uses for keeping Premier League leaders Leicester City on their toes during training.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater said this week Ranieri has an imaginary bell he shakes if the Italian does not think he has the team's full attention.

Asked about those claims in his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Watford, Ranieri replied: "If Drinky says something, it's true.

"No I don't use [an imaginary bell], I tell to them 'dilly ding, dilly dong' when they are sleeping. Then I buy them a little bell.

"From the beginning I say when something was wrong I say 'hey dilly ding, dilly dong wake up!' during all the training sessions.

"Christmas Day I bought all the players, all the staff, everybody, a little bell. Dilly ding, dilly dong, that's the joke."