Dinamo needed more luck - Pivaric

Josip Pivaric says Dinamo deserved to beat Olympiacos in Tuesday's pivotal Champions League Group F clash.

Brown Ideye scored a late winner for the Greeks to leave the Croatian champions bottom of the section after three fixtures.

Dinamo's chances of qualifying now look slim but they had a string of fine chances, with captain Domagoj Antolic and Marko Rog both hitting the post in the second half.

"I have to congratulate my team on a fantastic match and for battling until the last moment," Pivaric told UEFA.com.

"We were very compact."

Dinamo had not lost at home for almost a year before losing to Olympiacos in what was their second defeat of the Champions League campaign.

Pivaric added he believes Dinamo played a better match than they did against Arsenal, who they beat earlier in the group.

He said: "I am sure we deserved a victory, we were [the] better team.

"We needed more luck and I am really sorry that we didn't do more, as we deserved it."