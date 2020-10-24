Diogo Jota winner sees Liverpool edge past Sheffield United

Liverpool came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield and move level on points with Premier League leaders Everton.

The Blades went ahead in controversial fashion after 13 minutes.

Fabinho tripped Oli McBurnie right on the edge of the 18-yard box, with referee Mike Dean awarding a free-kick before the decision went to a VAR review – and a penalty was given instead.

Sander Berge slots it home. 🤩🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Adq8WjeljM— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 24, 2020

Sander Berge maintained his cool to slot past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was returning to the team following four matches out with a shoulder problem.

Liverpool got themselves back on level terms just before half-time when Roberto Firmino slotted in after Aaron Ramsdale had saved Sadio Mane’s header.

Mohamed Salah thought he had put the champions ahead just after the hour with a well-taken volley but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

Roberto Firmino equalised in the 41st minute (Michael Steele/PA)

Liverpool did lead, though, shortly afterwards when Diogo Jota headed home a deep cross from Mane in the 64th minute.

Salah saw a late effort come back off the post as Jurgen Klopp’s side closed out victory to move second in the table, behind their Merseyside rivals on goal difference ahead of Everton’s trip to Southampton on Sunday.

In Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, Manchester City fought back with a second-half goal from Phil Foden to earn a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Feels great to contribute and get a goal but we wanted more. We’ll come back stronger!! pic.twitter.com/wrlDZ4E2Gw— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 24, 2020

The Irons – who recovered from 3-0 down to draw against Tottenham with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Manuel Lanzini – went in front after 18 minutes through an acrobatic bicycle kick from Michail Antonio.

City regrouped following the restart, with midfielder Foden replacing injured forward Sergio Aguero.

The 20-year-old was in the right place to convert a cross from Joao Cancelo after 51 minutes.

A thing of beauty! 🚲😍pic.twitter.com/gW5FdM04Fg— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 24, 2020

The visitors sent on fit-again Kevin De Bruyne for the closing stages and continued to dominate, but could not conjure a winner.

In Saturday’s only 3pm kick-off, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at bottom club Fulham to move fifth in the table.

Dutch midfielder Jairo Riedewald slotted home Wilfried Zaha’s reverse pass to put the Eagles in front after just eight minutes.

Wilfried Zaha was on target as Crystal Palace won at Craven Cottage (Mike Hewitt/PA)

The Cottagers, with only one point so far on their return to the top flight, went close to an equaliser when Ademola Lookman’s effort struck the post and Aleksandar Mitrovic put the rebound wide in front of an open goal.

Palace doubled their lead in the 64th minute.

Andros Townsend sent Michy Batshuayi away down the right and the Belgian forward fired over a low cross which Zaha knocked in at the far post.

Fulham finished with 10 men when substitute Aboubakar Kamara was sent off for a high challenge on Eberechi Eze, which referee Graham Scott reviewed on the pitchside monitor having initially shown a yellow card.

In stoppage-time, Zaha’s close-range effort was ruled out for offside before Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney crashed in a 25-yard consolation goal for the home side.

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a goalless draw at a rain-soaked Old Trafford in a game of few clear openings.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata in the first half.

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani made his United debut off the bench just before the hour and almost scored with his first touch when he flicked a corner goalwards at the near post.

United nearly snatched all three points in the closing moments, but Mendy produced another flying save to push away Rashford’s curling shot.