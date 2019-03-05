​You’ll (honestly) never guess which Hollywood star Dion Dublin lived with during his early days at Norwich

The former striker kicked off his career at Carrow Road after leaving school in 1985.

Although he initially failed to break into the Canaries’ first team before moving to Cambridge, Dublin returned to retire with the East Anglia outfit almost 20 years later, after scoring 111 Premier League goals and winning four England caps.

While his first Norwich spell may not have had many highlights on the pitch, the 49-year-old does at least have an excellent anecdote from his time off it, recalling the days when he lived with future Snatch, Transporter and Italian Job star Jason Statham.

Speaking in the April 2019 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out Wednesday, Dublin says: “I signed my first professional contract at Norwich as a 16-year-old – I think it was a three-month deal worth £80 per week, and I thought I was absolutely minted!

“I was living in Great Yarmouth with my brother, Ash, who was a DJ and owned a nightclub at the time.

“Let me tell you a story that not many people will know: we lived with Jason Statham. He and my brother were best friends and they played in a few bands together.

“We’d have a few jams, but I was never on their level! He was a good housemate – he didn’t have any bad habits, although I’ve not been in touch with him for a long, long time.”

Hot properties

Dublin himself has been no stranger to television screens, becoming a host of daytime auction-renovation staple Homes Under The Hammer in 2015. He explains that it all came about after the show got wind of his property portfolio.

“When I was still playing, I purchased a few properties,” he says. “The production company found out I had a bit of a portfolio going on and approached my manager, Jo, to see if I’d be up for doing a dummy run. It went well, thankfully, so here we are!

“I’d probably say recording my first episode was more nerve-wracking than making my Premier League debut, because playing football was my job, my life and my skill.

“When you’re trying to present for the first time, it takes you a while to get it perfect.”

