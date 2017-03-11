Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte

Bruno de Souza is set to sign a two-year deal with Brazilian Serie B side Boa Esporte following his release from prison.

The former Flamengo goalkeeper was arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 22 years in jail in 2013 after being found guilty of ordering the kidnap and murder of lover Eliza Samudio, before her body was allegedly fed to his pet dogs.

He was released from prison in February just seven years into his sentence, on the grounds his three-year pre-trial incarceration was excessive, and is now set to resume his footballing career.

"Bruno is in Varginha to wrap up negotiations," Boa Esporte sporting director Rildo Moraes told reporters.

"He will sign a two-year deal once everything is completed."

Bruno was regarded as a potential Brazil international at the time of his imprisonment, having impressed for Flamengo after previously playing for Atletico Mineiro.