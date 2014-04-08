Distin would happily help Liverpool win the title

While Distin concedes many Everton fans would not agree with him, the French central defender is more concerned by his team's future than what might happen across Merseyside this season.

Liverpool sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League with five games to play, while Everton are one point off Arsenal in fourth, which comes with a berth in the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League.

If Everton knew a win on the final day of the season would see them qualify for the Champions League but also clinch the league title for Liverpool, Distin confirmed he would fight for victory.

"We've spoken about it with some of the staff and said, 'what if we have to beat (Manchester) City to be in the Champions League but by doing that Liverpool win the league?'" Distin said.

"The funny thing is, some people would rather we don't get Champions League as long as they don't win the league. It's mad.

"Personally I'd rather be in the Champions League. You can't miss a chance for that. It would be amazing for the city if both clubs made it. I think deep down both sets of fans would like it if both clubs were in it."

In the penultimate round, Everton will play Manchester City, who lie third but have two games in hand on both Liverpool and second-placed Chelsea.

It will be a crucial match in terms of the title but also Everton's chances of finishing in the top four.

Everton have never played in the Champions League, having been knocked out in the qualifying stages in the 2005-06 season, while they did reach the quarter-finals of the European Cup back in 1970-71.