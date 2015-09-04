Djibouti 0 Togo 2: Saintfiet's side make it two wins from two
Goals from Serge Akakpo and Jonathan Ayite proved the difference as minnows Djibouti slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Togo.
Togo made it two wins from two in 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with a 2-0 success against Djibouti, the fifth-lowest side in the FIFA world rankings.
Having failed to reach this year's African showpiece - Togo finished bottom in their group - Tom Saintfiet's men are determined to make up for that disappointment and lead the way in Group A with maximum points after following up a 2-1 win over Liberia.
Serge Akakpo broke the deadlock early on and Jonathan Ayite netted shortly before half-time for Togo, who were without striker Emmanuel Adebayor.
